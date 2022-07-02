e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.62

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.62 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.20). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 185,513 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 19.31. The firm has a market cap of £87.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

