Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $496.71

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.71 ($6.09) and traded as high as GBX 516.25 ($6.33). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 512.50 ($6.29), with a volume of 5,340 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.42. The stock has a market cap of £133.95 million and a PE ratio of 222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.