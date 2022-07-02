Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.91.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

