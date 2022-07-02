Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.76

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.76 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 49.24 ($0.60). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61), with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.88.

In other Ebiquity news, insider Richard Nichols acquired 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,038.32 ($2,500.70).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

