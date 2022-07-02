Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

