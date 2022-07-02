Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.04). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 401,769 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.68.

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 317,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,876.10 ($19,477.49).

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

