Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.25. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 757 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Elbit Imaging’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

