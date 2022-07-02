Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,503 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 427.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $69.14 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

