Ellevest Inc. Acquires 291 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Snowflake by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.26.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average is $220.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.