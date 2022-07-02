Ellevest Inc. Acquires New Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,051,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 341,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $5,021,816.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,861,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,186,018 shares of company stock valued at $173,251,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

