Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,669,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

