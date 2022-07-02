Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.92 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

