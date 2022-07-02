Ellevest Inc. Buys 418 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

