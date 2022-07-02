Ellevest Inc. Buys 9,692 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 37,276.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.53 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.48.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.