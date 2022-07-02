Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.37 and a 200 day moving average of $278.68. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
