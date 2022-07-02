Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

UPS stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

