Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $144.07 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $132.78 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

