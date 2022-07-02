Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.57.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

