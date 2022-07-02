Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Moderna by 157.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,029 shares of company stock worth $60,093,195. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.