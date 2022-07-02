Ellevest Inc. Has $121,000 Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 338,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 112,702 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 783,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,673 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 162,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 95.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PKE stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

