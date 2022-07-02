Ellevest Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.91 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,308.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

