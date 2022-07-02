Ellevest Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

