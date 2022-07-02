Ellevest Inc. Has $143,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fortive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $54.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $53.05 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

