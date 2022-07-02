Ellevest Inc. Has $147,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,963,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,610,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 1,177,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,506,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 1,131,306 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.80 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

