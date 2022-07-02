Ellevest Inc. Has $155,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

