Ellevest Inc. Has $168,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

