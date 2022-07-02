Ellevest Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.11 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $57,872.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,226 shares of company stock worth $13,751,052 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

