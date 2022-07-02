Ellevest Inc. Has $237,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

