Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

