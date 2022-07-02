Ellevest Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

