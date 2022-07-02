Ellevest Inc. Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $217.51 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $279.68.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

