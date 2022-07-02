Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,533,000.

VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

