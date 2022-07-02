Ellevest Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,318.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $150.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

