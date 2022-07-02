Ellevest Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.