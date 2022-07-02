Ellevest Inc. Trims Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock worth $65,489,986 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

