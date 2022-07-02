Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
