Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.15 and traded as high as C$17.67. Enerplus shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 1,694,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.15.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.3770201 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,974,835.36.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

