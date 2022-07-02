Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,458 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 39,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

