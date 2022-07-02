Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $266.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

