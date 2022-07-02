Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY opened at $79.81 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.