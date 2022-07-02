Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lifted by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

