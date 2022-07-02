Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

