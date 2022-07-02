Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Neutral

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($161.70) to €142.00 ($151.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

SAP opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. SAP has a 52-week low of $88.96 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 215,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

