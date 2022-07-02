Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $49.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Exelon has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

