Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 726,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 164,951 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

