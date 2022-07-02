Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

