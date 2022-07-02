Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

