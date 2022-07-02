Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,071,853 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.33 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.
About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)
