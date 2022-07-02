Fang Ni Purchases 25,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) insider Fang Ni purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.