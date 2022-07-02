Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

